Injured Dean Henderson is replaced by Aaron Ramsdale in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

Aaron Ramsdale will replace Dean Henderson, who has been forced to withdraw from England’s Euro 2020 team.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is out of the tournament due to a hip injury, and the Football Association announced on Tuesday morning that he will not return.

After completing Covid testing protocols, Sheffield United’s Ramsdale, who was part of Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man team for the finals, will take Henderson’s position.

“Aaron Ramsdale has replaced Dean Henderson in England’s UEFA EURO 2020 squad,” the FA announced in a statement.

“Henderson has withdrawn due to a hip ailment that will keep him from training throughout the competition.

“Squads are allowed to replace goalkeepers on medical reasons at any time under UEFA regulations.

“Ahead of the 2021/22 season, the Manchester United goalkeeper will return to his club for further assessment and recuperation.

“Ramsdale was part of Gareth Southgate’s pre-tournament camp in Middlesbrough, having represented England at the UEFA U21 EURO in Slovenia earlier this year.

“The Sheffield United player, who won the 2017 UEFA U19 EURO, will now be subjected to routine Covid-19 testing before attending the camp.”

Ramsdale, who has no senior caps, will now join Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone as Southgate’s goalkeeper options for the duration of the Euros.