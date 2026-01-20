Inglis Triumphs Over Birrell in Australian Open Thriller

In an emotional and unexpected turn of events, Australia’s Maddison Inglis stunned close friend Kimberly Birrell in a gripping three-hour battle at the Australian Open, advancing to the second round for just the second time in her career. The 28-year-old Inglis, ranked 168th globally, triumphed 7-6(6), 6-7(9), 6-4 over the 76th-ranked Birrell in one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament.

With Birrell entering the match as the favorite—boasting a 66% chance of victory according to Stats Insider’s models and a strong lead in betting odds—few predicted the outcome. Despite the overwhelming support for Birrell, including predictions that heavily favored her in the opening set, Inglis turned the tide with heart, grit, and determination.

Emotional and Physical Challenges on Court

The match began with intense competition. Inglis and Birrell, both rising stars of Australian tennis who have known each other for years, showed mutual respect throughout the encounter. After a tense first set that saw both players unable to break away, Inglis narrowly won in a tiebreak, capitalizing on Birrell’s double fault at 6-6. Birrell had saved a set point earlier, but ultimately, it was Inglis who seized the advantage.

In the second set, Inglis surged to a 4-0 lead, but Birrell mounted a fierce comeback. The set featured dramatic moments, including a fall by Birrell that left her with grazed knuckles, but she fought through the pain to save two match points and force a tiebreak. Despite suffering another double fault at 7-7, Birrell battled on and took the set to level the match.

“It’s really hard to play against such a good friend. The last few days have been stressful,” said Inglis in an emotional on-court interview. “It was an amazing match with Kim, and I absolutely adore her, so it was tough to face her. But I’m stoked I could play through those feelings to reach the second round. It means the world.”

The final set was a nail-biting affair, with both players showing impressive resilience. At 4-4, Birrell faltered again, gifting Inglis two break points, which she converted to serve for the match. A brief but heartfelt embrace at the net underscored the friendship between the two competitors, despite the fierce nature of the contest.

For Inglis, this victory follows a remarkable qualifying run, where she won three matches, including two against seeded players. Her emotional win brought her to the second round, where she now joins other Australian women who have made it through, including wildcard Taylah Preston. Preston, who defeated China’s Zhang Shuai 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, is also through to the second round and guaranteed a $225,000 prize for her performance.

Unfortunately, the day was not without its disappointments. Top-ranked Australian women Maya Joint and Daria Kasatkina both faced early exits. Joint, seeded 30th, lost 6-4, 6-4 to Czech Tereza Valentova, while Kasatkina, competing in her first Australian Open as a citizen, fell 7-6(7), 0-6, 6-3 to Nikola Bartunkova.

The Australian men’s draw also provided plenty of drama. Dane Sweeny earned his first-ever Grand Slam win, defeating Gael Monfils in what could be the Frenchman’s final appearance in Melbourne. Sweeny’s 6-7(3-7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 victory marked a significant milestone in his career. Meanwhile, wildcard James Duckworth survived a grueling four-hour encounter with Dino Prizmic, winning 7-6(4), 3-6, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

The Inglis-Birrell match, with its emotional highs and competitive spirit, stood out not only for the quality of tennis played but also for the bond between the two Australians. As the tournament progresses, Inglis and Preston remain as bright hopes for the home crowd, with more thrilling moments sure to unfold at Melbourne Park.