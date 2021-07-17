Inform Liverpool and FSG about the players you’d like Jurgen Klopp to sign this summer.

Liverpool has made one signing so far this summer, but it does not imply their work is done.

To bolster the centre-back position, the Reds have signed RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate for £36 million.

With one new face already in the building, speculation is rife as to who might be the next addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The majority of the speculation has been on who the club may or should bring in to replace Gini Wijnaldum, who has joined PSG on a free transfer.

Saul Niguez, Youri Tielemans, Florian Neuhaus, Yves Bissouma, and Renato Sanches are among the names cited.

Liverpool has been linked with new players not just in midfield, but also in the attacking third of the ground.

Donyell Malen of PSV Eindhoven is one name on the radar at Anfield, while Adama Traore of Wolves and Barcelona starlet Pedri are also mentioned frequently.

With so much still up in the air, why not try your hand at judging whether or not Liverpool should sign some of these players this summer?

Pretend you’re Klopp and Michael Edwards, and in our new Liverpool Echo survey, pick between a deal and no deal on these players.