Influencer Morgan Riddle Defends Body Image Amid Australian Open

During the 2026 Australian Open, Morgan Riddle, the partner of American tennis star Taylor Fritz, has become a focal point not only for her stylish presence but also for her candid response to body-shaming online trolls. The 28-year-old influencer, known for her vibrant social media following and eye-catching fashion, responded directly to negative comments about her appearance, sparking wider conversations about body standards in the digital age.

Riddle, with over 480,000 Instagram followers and more than 600,000 on TikTok, traveled to Melbourne to support Fritz, who is aiming for his first Grand Slam title. While many anticipated her typical posts featuring courtside looks and behind-the-scenes glimpses, it was her response to online criticism that stole the spotlight.

Body-Shaming Sparks Online Backlash

The controversy began when Riddle posted a series of images from the Australian Open, showcasing a stylish baby-blue off-shoulder knit top and maxi skirt. While many complimented her outfit, a few online trolls made rude comments, with one suggesting she appeared pregnant. Riddle, not one to let the comment slide, responded in her Instagram Stories, calling out the unrealistic expectations placed on women, particularly influencers. “This is why every influencer is on Ozempic or has an ED [eating disorder],” she wrote, addressing the unhealthy pressures many face in the public eye.

Riddle’s bravery in confronting the negativity didn’t end there. She shared another image with the caption, “God forbid a girl has organs,” highlighting the absurdity of online body-shaming. In a poolside photo with the Sydney skyline, she added a comment, “Mind you, I get these on everything I post. Lol, like what????” showing her frustration with the constant judgment.

The influencer’s direct approach to addressing these comments resonated with many of her followers, who quickly came to her defense. Comments ranged from, “Yuck to you” to “She looks fantastic. Fk off back into your hole,” further underlining the frustration with online negativity. Many supporters also addressed the wider issue of the mental toll such comments can take on public figures.

Riddle’s decision to engage with the trolls not only spotlighted the prevalence of body-shaming online but also sparked broader conversations about the pressures faced by influencers. As she pointed out, “This is why every influencer is on Ozempic or has an ED btw,” bringing attention to the rise of weight-loss drugs and the risk of eating disorders within the social media world.

Resilience and Success Beyond the Court

Despite the trolling, Riddle has continued to post confidently from Melbourne, making a strong statement about resilience in the face of online negativity. Financially, her presence at the Australian Open is also proving successful, with reports suggesting she could earn around $500,000 during the event through sponsored posts, fashion collaborations, and appearances. This amount could surpass the earnings of Fritz himself, unless he advances further into the tournament.

Riddle has previously joked about the friendly competition between her and Fritz, saying, “You’ve got to make it past the fourth round of this tournament, otherwise I’m going to make more money than you.” Fritz, who recently began his 2026 Australian Open campaign with a four-set victory over Frenchman Valentin Royer, has fully embraced Riddle’s entrepreneurial efforts. In a recent GQ interview, the American No. 4 player said, “I’d much rather have Morgan travel with me and do what she’s doing: one, push the sport of tennis, and two, make money doing it.”

As Riddle continues to make waves both online and at the Australian Open, her story underscores the modern intersection of social media, sports, and influencer culture. While her journey is marked by her love and support for Fritz, it is her entrepreneurial spirit and resilience that have turned her into a force in her own right. Riddle’s openness about body image and online negativity has inspired many to embrace authenticity and stand firm against harmful comments, proving that sometimes the biggest victories are fought off the court.

With the tournament still unfolding and Fritz aiming for a breakthrough performance, all eyes remain on the couple, whose influence stretches far beyond the tennis world. Riddle’s message of self-worth and resilience will continue to resonate, making her presence in Melbourne about much more than just fashion—it’s about standing up to negativity and embracing the power of self-love.