Indonesia is hit by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake.

The US Geological Survey reported that a 7.3-magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, with monitors momentarily warning of the risk of dangerous tsunami waves before lowering the alarm.

The epicenter was north of the Indonesian island of Flores, in the province of East Nusa Tenggara, where the quake struck late in the morning, causing widespread panic (0320 GMT).

“I was out in the open. People fled in terror. I’m still terrified “Nuraini, a native of the East Flores regency’s Adonara island, agreed.

There were no initial reports of serious damage or casualties in the locations where the quake was felt, but authorities advised caution.

East Flores district head Antonius Hubertus Gege Hadjon told Metro TV that “in the locations nearest to the epicentre… it’s still safe there, there hasn’t been any damage.”

“However, when the earthquake struck, everyone abandoned their homes.”

Residents in the concerned areas have been advised not to panic, but to seek shelter away from the beach.

“When the earthquake struck, I was checking my phone. I was aware of it for 30 seconds. It was powerful “Alwan, a resident of Buton in Southeast Sulawesi, one of the regions where a tsunami warning was issued, expressed his concerns.

The quake struck at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11 miles) in the Flores Sea, with the epicentre around 100 kilometers north of Maumere, according to the USGS.

After previously warning that tsunamis may occur within a 1,000-kilometer radius of the epicentre, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake no longer posed a hazard.

Due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of severe seismic activity where tectonic plates meet that spans from Japan through Southeast Asia and throughout the Pacific basin, Indonesia is subjected to regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

A devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake erupted off the coast of Sumatra in 2004 and caused a tsunami that killed 220,000 people across the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

One of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history was the Boxing Day disaster.

In 2018, a massive earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Lombok, followed by many further tremors over the next few weeks, killing over 550 people on the tourist island and nearby Sumbawa.

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake and following tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi island, killed or missing over 4,300 people later that year.