Indigenous Peoples In Panama Compete To Preserve Their Traditional Ways Of Life

When Climaco Dogirama competed in the spear-throwing competition at Panama’s Indigenous Ancestral Games, which aim to preserve age-old rituals, he wanted to honor his grandfather.

“My grandfather hunted with a spear. We only use it for sports… but we’re representing him, so it’s important to us “According to AFP, he said.

Dogirama, a 37-year-old Embera, is one of 250 athletes representing Panama’s seven recognized Indigenous ethnic groups competing in traditional athletic feats in the Games.

The main cultural event goes beyond the simple pursuit of sporting glory by assisting in the preservation of a way of life.

“Many of us have lost (our traditions), and we’re reclaiming them, preserving (our forefathers’) culture,” Dogirama explained.

The event, which is similar to the Scottish Highland Games and Basque rural sports competitions, is in its third year.

In Ngabe-Bugle, Panama’s largest of five traditional Indigenous territories, athletes compete in archery, spear throwing, log carrying, tug-of-war, sprinting, swimming, and canoeing.

The Indigenous Ancestral Games, according to Cesar Cires, president of the Ngabe tribe, “was born with the objective of sharing, maintaining, and promoting our Indigenous customs through ancestral sporting activities.”

“Our forefathers and mothers were warriors. We aim to instill in future generations the importance of this issue.” David Mezua, 18, said he was “happy to be Embera” after winning the open water swimming event in the Caribbean Sea. “I’m content… My grandfather was as well, and I don’t want our culture to perish; instead, I want to preserve it “Mezua stated.

Kasey Shields, 16, won the women’s swimming event. She is the daughter of a British father and a Guna mother.

“Swimming is one of my favorite activities, but my Indigenous culture is much more so. I’d like to study a lot more “She expressed her thoughts on the subject.

Panama competed in the last two editions of the World Indigenous Games, which were held in Brazil in 2015 and Canada two years later, according to Cires.

The Ngabe, Bugle, Guna, Embera, Wounaan, Bri bri, and Naso Tjerdi are the seven recognized Indigenous ethnicities in Panama. They will send a delegation to the third edition in Brazil next year.

According to the most recent official census in 2010, they account for 12% of Panama’s 4.3 million inhabitants.

These people “are experiencing a number of issues, especially in connection to recognition of and rights to territory, as well as violent displacement,” according to the International Working Group for Indigenous Affairs, based in Denmark.