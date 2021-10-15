Indicted ex-Boeing pilot claims he is being used as a scapegoat in the MAX scandal.

Former Boeing pilot charged in the 737 MAX controversy argued on Friday that he should not be made a scapegoat for two fatal plane crashes.

Attorneys for Mark Forkner, who led the 737 MAX flight technical team and represented Boeing before US air safety regulators, made a statement saying, “This tragedy merits a quest for the truth — not a search for a scapegoat.”

The Justice Department accused Forkner with fraud on Thursday, alleging that he misled aviation authorities during the 737 MAX certification process.

Forkner, 49, has been charged for the first time since two MAX jets crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people.

“If the government goes to trial, the truth will demonstrate that Mark did not create this tragedy, he did not lie, and he should not be charged,” Forkner said in a statement released by Houston attorney David Gerger.

The indictment focuses on Forkner’s statements to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on a flight-control technology known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), which has been blamed for the two crashes.

According to court documents, Forkner discovered knowledge regarding a substantial update to the MCAS in 2016 but elected not to report the information with the FAA.

As a result, the FAA didn’t include a mention of the MCAS in pilot training manuals.

Forkner noted the MCAS made the plane difficult to fly in a simulator in a message to a colleague that was revealed in 2019. However, he did not share that information with the FAA on purpose.

Forkner boasted to his coworker about lying to the regulator. He also claimed, according to documents disclosed in early 2020, that he could falsify his FAA contacts in order to secure MCAS certification.

Boeing agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion to settle a criminal complaint brought by the Department of Justice alleging that the firm deceived regulators monitoring the 737 MAX.

Boeing also revealed that two of its employees lied to the FAA, and CEO David Calhoun recognized that the company “fell short of our principles and standards.”

Families of crash victims who have sued Boeing have urged the Department of Justice to widen its scope of investigation.

"Forkner is merely a scapegoat. Everyone who perished in the MAX disasters was killed because of him and Boeing," Nadia Milleron, the mother of Ethiopian Airlines MAX crash victim Samya Rose Stumo, said.