India’s seminal 1983 cricket triumph is reenacted in Bollywood.

Bollywood’s retelling of the 1983 World Cup will be released in theaters on Friday, evoking a surprising underdog victory that helped shape India into the cricket-crazed country it is today.

India, captained by Kapil Dev, is today widely regarded as one of cricket’s greatest ever players. They entered the tournament as heavy underdogs but eventually defeated the all-conquering West Indies in the final at a rowdy Lord’s.

“That extraordinary win fed into the veins of a country that had considered itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field till then,” the Indian Express daily said before of the release of “83.”

“The next morning, banner headlines screamed ‘The Cup Is Ours,’ and everything changed. It was “the blood surge to end all blood rushes,” according to the newspaper.

Dev’s 175 not out against Zimbabwe in the group round of the competition was the first indicator that India was serious about business. India had been reduced to 17 for 5 at the time.

Despite the fact that it was not videotaped due to a BBC strike on the day, Wisden, the venerable cricketing almanac, declared it “one of the most brilliant innings played in this style of cricket.”

After an easy semi-final win over a fancied England side that included greats like Ian Botham, David Gower, and Bob Willis, the West Indies, the defending champions, advanced to the grand final.

Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall, and Michael Holding were deadly fast bowlers for the West Indies, and Viv Richards was a batting force to be reckoned with.

India, on the other hand, cruised to victory, triggering chaos in the Lord’s stands and at home.

Ranveer Singh, who plays Dev in the film “83,” polished his cricket skills four hours a day for six months to portray the part.

In an interview with AFP, Dev stated that being the underdog benefitted India.

“I didn’t have any expectations. The focus of the media was on Australia, England, and the West Indies, and the pressure was on the other teams, according to the 62-year-old.

“Because there was no pressure on us, we were able to relax and enjoy ourselves… Halfway through, I believe we all began to believe we were capable of winning the World Cup, and that’s when things began to change.” Cricket was already popular, according to veteran journalist Ayaz Memon, who covered the competition, and India had won a Test series in England for the first time in 1971.

