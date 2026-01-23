India’s Record Chase Puts New Zealand on the Back Foot in Raipur

In a dazzling display of power hitting, India stunned New Zealand with a record-breaking chase in the second T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on January 23, 2026. Pursuing a daunting target of 209, India completed the chase in just 15.2 overs, securing a dominant seven-wicket win and extending their series lead to 2-0. The stunning performance was highlighted by Ishan Kishan’s explosive 76 off 32 balls and Suryakumar Yadav’s match-winning 82 from 37 balls, as India finished the chase with ease.

India’s Early Setback Overcome with Brilliance

The match got off to an intense start when India lost Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck, leaving them struggling at 6/2. However, Kishan and Yadav turned the tide with an extraordinary partnership. Kishan was the standout performer, racing to a fifty off just 21 balls, while Yadav provided steady support. Their 122-run stand not only calmed India’s nerves but put them in complete control of the game.

Kishan, named Player of the Match for his fiery knock, later reflected, “I was in a good headspace, and when you’re batting well, you just know it. Watching the ball closely helped me play my shots.” His partnership with Yadav shifted momentum entirely in India’s favor, with the pair overcoming the challenging conditions of a damp outfield and dew-laden atmosphere.

New Zealand had posted a solid 208/6 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat. Despite a fast start by openers Tim Seifert and Devon Conway, who put on 43 runs in the first three overs, India’s bowlers struck back quickly. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy each took a wicket in their opening overs, putting the brakes on the New Zealand charge. Rachin Ravindra contributed 44 off 26 balls, and captain Mitchell Santner made 47 off 27, but regular wickets left the Kiwis unable to capitalize on their strong opening.

India’s bowling was inconsistent but effective. While Kuldeep Yadav and Chakaravarthy shared three wickets between them, Hardik Pandya, Rana, and Shivam Dube each chipped in with a wicket. The bowlers showed resilience despite the tough conditions, with Arshdeep Singh recovering from a poor start to make key contributions later in the innings.

New Zealand’s Bowlers Left in Disarray

New Zealand’s bowlers struggled, especially Zak Foulkes, who was hammered for 67 runs in just three overs. A pivotal over from Foulkes, where India scored 24 runs, shifted the momentum irreversibly. The Kiwi bowlers, particularly Foulkes, found it difficult to control the ball in the wet conditions, and dropped catches compounded their frustrations.

Mitchell Santner, after the defeat, acknowledged the challenge, stating, “When you come up against a side like India that bats deep and has such aggressive players, even 200 or 210 runs might not be enough. We need to be more aggressive with the bat to stay competitive.” Santner also stressed the importance of keeping the squad fresh ahead of the World Cup, noting the lessons learned from the match.

The win was a significant moment for India as they look ahead to the third T20I in Guwahati. The series is now 2-0, and India will be looking to seal the series, while New Zealand will be desperate to turn the tide. With the World Cup approaching, both teams will be keen to use this series as a platform for refining their squads.