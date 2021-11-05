India’s Covid-affected cinemas are relying on delayed blockbusters to resuscitate attendance.

On Friday, the Bollywood action film “Sooryavanshi” starts off a slate of holiday season blockbuster releases as India’s Covid-ravaged cinemas struggle to entice fans away from burgeoning internet streaming services and back into theaters.

When the pandemic first hit in March 2020, cinemas were put on lockdown and closed for a short time before reopening following a big virus surge in April.

According to accounting company EY, India’s media and entertainment earnings fell by a quarter to $18.7 billion last year, and most multiplex chains saw significant losses.

However, the industry is expecting a comeback, with movie theaters reopening across the country, most recently in Bollywood capital Mumbai.

The Hindi film “Sooryavanshi,” starring Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, is the first big-budget Bollywood film to hit theaters in 18 months.

Kumar stars as an anti-terrorism head working to prevent a Mumbai assault, in a film that has been delayed since the outbreak began.

Its box office success will be used as a litmus test to see if audiences in the world’s most populous movie market would return to the theaters.

“This film is really important for the film business,” Rajender Singh Jyala, the country’s second-largest cinema chain INOX, told AFP.

“There’s also a lot of chatter.”

India is presently celebrating Diwali, the country’s largest Hindu festival and typically a “highly lucrative period” for the film industry, according to film distributor Akshaye Rathi.

He told AFP, “Traditionally, it’s when the biggest pictures come out.”

This week also sees the release of “Eternals,” the next installment in the Marvel franchise, as well as the colorful drama “Annaatthe,” starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Over Thursday, fans in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai city sprayed milk on posters depicting Rajinikanth’s face as a token of respect for the actor, who inspires nearly god-like adulation in the state.

As the industry recovers, PVR, India’s largest multiplex operator, will launch an open-air, rooftop drive-in cinema in Mumbai on Friday, billed as a world first.

According to film trade analyst Komal Nahta, there is a “huge backlog” of films with estimated production expenses of 50 billion rupees ($668 million).

“At least one blockbuster film will be released every week,” he added.

The release of Reliance Entertainment’s “83,” a sports biopic about India’s maiden Cricket World Cup victory, has also been postponed by more than a year.

"We forecasted ($40 million in) box office statistics for 2019-20.