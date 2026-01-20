Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Finds Strength in Family for National Championship Run

As the College Football Playoff national championship approached, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza stepped onto the field of Hard Rock Stadium on January 19, 2026, ready to lead his team in the biggest game of their season against the Miami Hurricanes. But for Mendoza, the true source of motivation was not the glory of a potential title but the unwavering support of his mother, Elsa Mendoza, whose battle with multiple sclerosis has shaped his journey both on and off the field.

Mendoza, who earned the Heisman Trophy as the nation’s top college football player on December 13, 2025, was not just celebrating his own success, but honoring his mother. “Mami, this is your trophy as much as it is mine,” he said in his Heisman acceptance speech, attributing his achievements to Elsa’s sacrifices, love, and support. She has been a constant presence in his life, even as she has fought a chronic autoimmune disease for nearly two decades.

A Mother’s Strength

Elsa Mendoza, a former women’s tennis star at the University of Miami, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 18 years ago, and her condition worsened significantly after contracting COVID-19 five years ago, leading her to use a wheelchair. Despite her daily struggles, Elsa’s positivity and resilience have been a cornerstone of her family’s life. “Our mom is our inspiration and gives us positivity every single day,” Fernando shared, reflecting the profound impact she continues to have on his career and mindset.

The Mendoza family’s deep connection is underscored by their mutual devotion. In a heartfelt letter shared in The Players’ Tribune, Elsa described their bond, saying, “Maybe this is silly to say about a newborn, but to me, you were more like my buddy. And the way we got through it was together.” This sentiment speaks to the powerful, unspoken partnership that has defined their relationship from the very beginning.

Born in Boston and raised in Miami, Fernando, 22, has carried his mother’s spirit with him on the field, playing for her just as much as for himself. His younger brother, Alberto, also a quarterback for Indiana, has joined Fernando in raising awareness and funds for multiple sclerosis. Through their “Mendoza Brothers’ Fight Against MS” campaign, the brothers have raised over $150,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, leveraging Fernando’s platform as a rising star to make a difference. Their efforts have included community-driven initiatives like partnerships with local businesses and organizing a shopping spree for families affected by MS.

A Career Built on Perseverance

On the field, Mendoza has been a force to be reckoned with. In the 2025-2026 season, he threw for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns, adding six rushing touchdowns, leading Indiana to its first Big Ten championship and a berth in the national title game. Analysts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., have even speculated that Mendoza could be the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, for Mendoza, the accolades and statistics take a backseat to the moments shared with his family and the impact of his charity work.

Elsa, who has always been a source of pride for Fernando, expressed her deep admiration for her son ahead of the Heisman ceremony, writing, “Whether you win the trophy or not… your accomplishments will NEVER impact how proud of you I am.” Her unwavering support continues to resonate through Fernando’s career, offering a powerful reminder that success is not just measured in titles, but in the bonds that help us persevere.

As Indiana took on Miami in the national championship game, the Mendoza family’s story stood as a testament to the power of love, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit. With Elsa cheering from the stands, Fernando’s journey had already secured a legacy far beyond the football field—one marked by community, family, and a fight against multiple sclerosis that has inspired many.