Indiana Leads Way in 2026 College Football Rankings Amid Power Shifts

As college football fans gear up for the 2026 season, the early rankings are already igniting excitement across the country. With new stars, revamped programs, and the influential transfer portal shaping the landscape, the top of the rankings is brimming with fresh contenders. On January 20, 2026, CBS Sports and ESPN revealed their much-anticipated way-too-early top 25 rankings for the upcoming season, which is set to build on a thrilling 2025 campaign.

At the forefront of these rankings is Indiana, a program that has gone from laughingstock to national champions. Just a year ago, the Hoosiers made history with a remarkable 16-0 record, culminating in a 27-21 victory over No. 10 Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship. This victory not only marked their first-ever national title but was also hailed as “the greatest turnaround in college football history” by ESPN. Despite losing key players such as Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and star receiver Elijah Sarratt, coach Curt Cignetti is confident that his team can continue to thrive. With 53 transfers signed in the last two years and an additional 12 new players, including TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, Indiana is determined to keep its momentum going in a highly competitive Big Ten.

The Challenges Ahead for Top Programs

While Indiana’s remarkable rise is the biggest story, the traditional powerhouses are far from backing down. Ohio State, coming off a 12-2 season, has returned one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos in Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith. Their potent offense is expected to carry them high in the rankings, but the Buckeyes face a tough schedule featuring road games against Texas, USC, and Indiana, as well as a home clash with Michigan. Despite the challenge, CBS Sports believes Ohio State’s talent and coaching, led by defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, will keep them in the national title hunt.

Texas, too, is poised for a breakout year. The Longhorns’ 10-3 finish in 2025 left fans wanting more, but with the return of star quarterback Arch Manning and a series of key additions, including top transfer receiver Cam Coleman from Auburn, Texas is positioning itself as a playoff contender. The team is focused on improving its weak rushing game from last season, and with new offensive linemen and returning tackle Trevor Goosby, the Longhorns hope to address that gap. On the defensive side, the hiring of Will Muschamp is expected to bolster the Longhorns’ defensive strategy.

In the Southeastern Conference, defending champs Georgia aren’t resting on their laurels. Despite being the second-youngest team in the SEC last year, Georgia’s 12-2 record and championship success showed their dominance. Quarterback Gunner Stockton and running back Nate Frazier are set to return, but the defense, which ranked 122nd in tackles for loss, will need to improve. Adding reinforcements to the secondary, including Ja’Marley Riddle and Khalil Barnes, as well as relying on a deep group of young receivers, will be critical for the Bulldogs as they aim to defend their title.

Further down the rankings, Notre Dame is determined to bounce back after narrowly missing out on the College Football Playoff in 2025. Despite losing key rushers, the Irish are expected to lean heavily on rising star Aneyas Williams and quarterback CJ Carr, who is poised for a breakout season. With a strong defensive core returning, Notre Dame’s tough matchups against teams like Miami and BYU will be key to their playoff aspirations.

As teams like Oregon, Texas A