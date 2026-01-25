Indiana College Basketball: Overtime Heroics, Rivalry Drama, and Weather Woes

College basketball fans across Indiana were treated to a weekend filled with drama, milestones, and unexpected twists. From an overtime thriller in the Horizon League to a monumental rivalry clash in the Big Ten, the Hoosier State’s basketball scene had everything—highlight performances, last-minute heroics, and even weather-induced disruptions. Here’s a breakdown of the key moments that defined the weekend in Indiana basketball.

Thrilling Overtime in Horizon League

On January 24, 2026, Purdue Fort Wayne’s women’s basketball team outlasted Northern Kentucky University (NKU) in a sensational 97-91 overtime victory that had fans on the edge of their seats. The game, packed with offense and pivotal moments, saw freshman Rylee Bess shine for the Mastodons, scoring a career-high 27 points, the most by a Purdue Fort Wayne freshman since 2016. On the other side, NKU’s Karina Bystry went toe-to-toe with Bess, posting a career-best 35 points.

The Mastodons dominated for much of the game, leading for over 40 minutes and even stretching their lead to 13 points at one point. However, NKU mounted a late rally, using a 7-0 run to take a 79-76 lead with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. In the tense final moments, Bess hit two critical free throws, and Lili Krasovec’s three-point play tied the game at 81. After some turnovers and a missed NKU opportunity, overtime loomed.

In the extra period, Purdue Fort Wayne took control. Bess hit a huge three-pointer, and Alana Nelson and Krasovec contributed to a 89-83 lead that NKU couldn’t overcome. The Mastodons outscored NKU 16-10 in overtime, with all five starters contributing. The victory marked Purdue Fort Wayne’s highest-scoring road performance since 2014 and their first overtime win since 2023. The Mastodons improved to 13-8 overall, 7-4 in Horizon League play, while NKU dropped to 10-13, 7-5 in the conference.

The Mastodons’ dominance on the boards was key to their success, as they grabbed 46 rebounds, their fourth-most in a Division I game. Nelson led the team with eight rebounds, while Krasovec and Jordan Reid each contributed seven. Reid added 19 points, and Nelson chipped in 16. Krasovec was crucial in crunch time, scoring all of her 10 points in the final moments of regulation and overtime.

Weather Disrupts IU Indianapolis Game

Meanwhile, winter weather caused disruption elsewhere in the state. The highly anticipated men’s basketball game between IU Indianapolis and Purdue Fort Wayne, scheduled for January 25, was postponed due to unsafe travel conditions. Both schools are working to find a new date for the rescheduled matchup. Fans who purchased tickets are advised to keep them until further notice.

While a weather delay stole the spotlight for one game, it couldn’t overshadow the upcoming clash between two of Indiana’s most storied women’s basketball programs. On January 25, Purdue will face off against Indiana in the 100th Barn Burner Trophy game, a rivalry matchup with high stakes. Purdue leads the all-time series 55-44 and will look to extend their dominance at home.

Purdue enters the game with a 10-9 record and 2-6 in Big Ten play, while Indiana is still searching for their first conference win at 0-8. The Boilermakers are fresh off a tough road trip, where freshman Avery Gordon impressed with a career-high 13 points in a game against UCLA. Purdue has been potent offensively at home, averaging nearly 80 points per game while limiting opponents to just 62 points.

Fans are also looking forward to watching individual milestones. Purdue’s Madison Layden-Zay is close to joining an elite group of Big Ten players, with over 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and more. Meanwhile, Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds is one win away from her 300th career victory, adding more intrigue to this already heated rivalry.

As the season continues, Indiana’s college basketball scene remains as unpredictable as ever, with thrilling games, intense rivalries, and significant milestones on the horizon. Whether it’s the heroics of a freshman, the history of a century-old rivalry, or the forces of nature at play, basketball fans in the Hoosier State have plenty to look forward to as the 2025-26 season unfolds.