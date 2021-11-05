Indian cinemas come alive with drums, cake, and milk.

Outside Mumbai theatres on Friday, Indian film lovers beat drums, danced, and ate cake to commemorate Bollywood’s first big-budget movie since the pandemic began.

When Covid-19 initially reached the country in March 2020, cinemas were forced to close under a rigorous lockdown, and then had a brief reprieve before closing again after a large virus surge in April.

According to accounting company EY, India’s media and entertainment earnings fell by a quarter to $18.7 billion last year. Hundreds of tiny theaters have closed, and multiplex chains have incurred significant losses.

The film industry is aiming for a comeback, with movie theaters reopening around the country, most recently in Mumbai, the world’s most productive film industry.

“Sooryavanshi,” the first marquee Bollywood film to be aired on the big screen in 18 months, premiered on Friday, just in time for the Diwali holiday weekend — normally a period for blockbuster releases.

Fans danced and screamed the name of the film’s lead, Akshay Kumar, who is combating a terrorist sleeper cell in Mumbai, with one even creating a chocolate cake with the title stamped on it.

“We’ve been waiting for a big Bollywood film to come out for over a year and a half,” said Sikander, a fan excited to see the film.

“The throng are jam-packed here, as you can see. I can’t recall the last time I saw such a large audience at a movie theater “According to AFP, he said.

“This film is really important for the film business,” Rajender Singh Jyala, the country’s second-largest cinema chain INOX, told AFP.

“There’s also a lot of chatter.”

PVR, India’s largest multiplex operator, is poised to open the country’s first open-air rooftop drive-in cinema atop a Mumbai shopping mall.

Jio’s drive-in, which is owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has room for 290 automobiles and “boasts of the biggest cinema screen in town,” according to the company.

A Tamil-language show, “Annaatthe,” starring local superstar Rajinikanth, was causing interest further south.

Hindi-language While Bollywood is India’s most well-known film business, the enormous country also produces hundreds of films in its other 21 official languages each year.

Fans in Tamil Nadu poured milk over posters of Rajinikanth’s face before the film premiered on Thursday, showing their respect for the star, who is revered in the state as if he were a deity.

