India wins by three wickets in a rain-affected match against New Zealand at Southampton.

With three cheap wickets on the fifth morning, India finally hit the gas in their rain-delayed World Test Championship final against New Zealand, raising chances of a favourable outcome.

With the reserve day virtually guaranteed to be used, making this a six-day Test, things had to move swiftly to advance a game that had already lost two full days due to severe weather and more due to poor lighting at the Ageas Bowl.

Due to heavy rain, play was delayed an hour, and when Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor dropped anchor to score only 16 runs in a wicketless opening hour, it appeared that a draw was the only option.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, made almost little forward movement towards India’s 217 all-out total, leaving them exposed to a sudden turn of events. India’s bowling had been solid throughout the match, but everything finally fell into place, as they were able to eliminate three batsmen in just 7.1 overs.

The Kiwis were 135 for five at lunchtime, with Williamson undefeated on 19 after 112 deliveries.

Ross Taylor pushed an aerial drive to Shubman Gill at short cover to finally end the long third-wicket stand, before BJ Watling lost his middle stump to a beauty. Mohammed Shami was the key man, capping off some fantastic swing bowling with two scalps: Ross Taylor pushing an aerial drive to Shubman Gill at short cover to finally end the long third-wicket stand, before BJ Watling losing his middle stump to a beauty.

In the meanwhile, Ishant Sharma delivered his own round-the-wicket smash, with Henry Nicholls sensing touch and edging to the cordon. Rohit Sharma took matters into his own hands, leaping in front of Cheteshwar Pujara and scooping up the catch.