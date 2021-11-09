India is one of cricket’s “greatest teams,” according to Shastri.

On Monday, India’s outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri claimed dual captaincy will work for a squad he labeled “one of the finest” in cricket history.

In Virat Kohli’s farewell game as captain in the shortest format, India crushed Namibia in their final Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai.

The game also marked the conclusion of Shastri’s five-year career as national coach, during which the team rose to tremendous heights but failed to win a global title.

But Shastri believes a World Cup victory is within reach for the team, which will be led by a new T20 skipper and coached by Rahul Dravid.

“I’m not talking about a fantastic Indian cricket team; I’m talking about one of the greatest cricket teams in history,” Shastri told reporters.

“You need a group of players who are healthy, hungry, courageous, have the quality, have the belief, and then stay fit so you can play for five years together and perform all over the world.”

India came into the tournament as favorites, but they dropped out of the semi-final race after losing their first two games by large scores, and New Zealand’s win against Afghanistan on Sunday effectively eliminated Kohli’s team.

“In the second game against New Zealand, we lacked the courage to take risks. Still, it’s something the lads should be aware of. They’ll have another chance next year “Next year’s T20 World Cup will be held in Australia, according to Shastri.

“It’s not often that two World Cups are held in the same year. So perhaps they’ll go kick some assholes over there.” Senior batsman Rohit Sharma is expected to succeed Kohli as T20 captain, with Shastri saying the move is the way forward in the bubble life amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kohli will stay captain in Tests and ODIs.

“I don’t believe it’s such a horrible thing because of the bubble and the amount of cricket played,” Shastri added.

“The players need to be rotated and given the space they need to meet their parents and spend time with their family.”

He continued, “I believe you have a very capable individual in Rohit. He’s won a lot of IPLs. He is the team’s vice-captain. He’s ready to step in and seize that position.

“We may not have won the World Cup, but I believe we will continue to have a great squad in the future since the IPL attracts a lot of talented players. Rahul (Dravid) will have his own personal space. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.