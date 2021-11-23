India introduces legislation to prohibit the use of cryptocurrency.

In a surprise move late Tuesday, India’s government said it would introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital currency.

The new measure “seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India,” according to the Lok Sabha, and follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warning last week that Bitcoin poses a risk to younger generations and could “spoil our youth” if it falls into “the wrong hands.”

After China declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal in September, this is the latest such measure by a major rising nation.

According to Chainalysis analysis, India’s crypto market has grown by more than 600 percent since the country’s Supreme Court overturned a previous ban in April last year.

Cryptocurrencies are expected to be owned by between 15 and 100 million people in Asia’s third-largest economy, with total holdings in the billions of dollars.

Their investments are now in a precarious position.

India’s central bank stated in June that it is working to launch its own digital currency by the end of the year, while also warning that private cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others raise “severe problems.”

According to the parliament’s bulletin of impending business, the bill will allow for some exclusions to encourage bitcoin technology, but no further information regarding the proposed legislation have been disclosed.

Bitcoin’s market price remained unaltered, rising 1.67 percent in Tuesday’s transaction.

However, the draft bill’s wording raised red flags among local traders and aficionados.

“The phrasing has created a panic,” Kashif Raza, founder of crypto-education site Bitinning, said, adding that the industry expected the government to take a more favorable stance following recent conversations.

He went on to say, “Obviously, there will be a shuttering of the industry.” “The industry will eventually die out on its own. Investors will lose money as intellectual capital flees.” Since its introduction into the Indian market in 2013, cryptocurrencies have been scrutinized by Indian regulators.

The country’s central bank banned crypto transactions in April 2018 after a surge in fraudulent crypto transactions following the Modi government’s demonetisation of nearly all banknotes in 2016.

The restriction was repealed by the Supreme Court two years later, and investments have soared since then.

Advertisements for CoinSwitchKuber, CoinDCX, and other Indian crypto exchanges have been plastered across television networks, internet streaming platforms, and social media in recent months.

More than 500 million rupees was spent on these platforms.