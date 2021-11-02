In Week 9, the Chiefs, Patriots, Browns, and Broncos are on the verge of making the playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) won a crucial game against the New York Giants (2-6) on “Monday Night Football,” bringing their record back to.500. After a shaky start, Patrick Mahomes and the defending conference champions find themselves on the cusp of a congested AFC playoff picture.

Before the midway point of the 2021 NFL season, five of the seven postseason places in the NFC appear to be all but sealed up. That is not the situation in the AFC, where the top 11 teams are separated in the standings by only two games.

In Week 9, Kansas City is one of four teams a half-game out of the playoffs. The New England Patriots (4-4), Cleveland Browns (4-4) and Denver Broncos (4-4) are all tied for the last wild-card berth in the conference with the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Chargers (4-3).

On a four-game winning streak, the Tennessee Titans (6-2) sit alone atop the AFC standings. Tennessee took a three-game lead in the AFC South after defeating the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) in Week 8. The news for the No. 1 seed isn’t all good, as the team recently lost Derrick Henry indefinitely and now has to face the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) in Week 9.

The AFC’s other division leaders are the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2), Baltimore Ravens (5-2), and Buffalo Bills (5-2).

Buffalo leads the AFC East by 1.5 games over New England, the division’s only significant threat. There are two more head-to-head meetings on the schedule for the rivals. Three of the Patriots’ last four games have been victories. The sole setback for New England over that time period was an overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-1).

The Raiders have yet to face the Chiefs after losing their only encounter with the Chargers. Los Angeles and Kansas City have superior betting odds than Las Vegas to win the AFC West. The Raiders are favored in their Week 9 showdown with the New York Giants after coming off a bye week (2-6).

In a tight AFC North race, Baltimore holds a half-game lead over the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3). The Bengals took control of the division with a 41-17 win at Baltimore in Week 7, but they were knocked out of the AFC's top seed after an upset loss to the New York Jets (2-5). The Browns were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3).