In Week 16, the Ravens, Steelers, and Raiders are on the edge of the AFC bracket.

The win by the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) over the Cleveland Browns (7-7) on Monday night tightened an already tight AFC playoff race. Thirteen of the conference’s 16 clubs are in the playoff picture or within a game of the postseason bracket heading into Week 16.

With three games remaining, Las Vegas is the AFC’s No. 10 seed, trailing the No. 7 seed Buffalo Bills (8-6) for the final playoff place. The No. 11 seed Miami Dolphins (7-7) and the No. 13 seed Denver Broncos (7-7) are both a game out of the wild-card race, and their division aspirations are all but over. Cleveland is the No. 12 seed in the AFC North, one game out of the final wild-card slot and first place.

The No. 9 seed Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) and the No. 8 seed Baltimore Ravens (7-6) are vying for a wild-card slot and division title. They are one game behind the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6), who beat Denver in Week 15 to earn the AFC’s No. 4 spot and first place in the AFC North.

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) are ranked Nos. 5 and 6 in the wild-card race, respectively. Indianapolis leads Buffalo in the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Browns suffered a heartbreaking defeat. They drop to 12th place, while the Bengals remain in fourth place. twitter.com/7DGW51rSYP The New England Patriots (9-5) earned the No. 2 seed, despite their shaky hold on the AFC East. Before the Patriots meet the Bills on Sunday afternoon, New England is one game ahead of Buffalo.

The Tennessee Titans (9-5) are the No. 3 seed in the AFC South, with a one-game lead. For the division title, the Titans have the tiebreaker over the Colts.

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) are back atop the AFC rankings and in the driver’s seat for a first-round playoff bye after a seven-game winning streak. Kansas City will finish the season with games against Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and Denver.

In Week 16, the Chiefs, Titans, and Patriots all have a shot to win their divisions.