In Week 15, the NFL Playoff Picture 2021: NFC, AFC, and Wild-Card Standings

Week 15, the NFL Playoff Picture 2021: NFC, AFC, and Wild-Card Standings

No club has clinched a playoff spot for the 2021 NFL season with only “Monday Night Football” remaining on the Week 14 schedule. In Week 15, 24 of the league’s 32 teams are either in the playoff hunt or are only one game away from making the postseason.

The NFC is home to the top teams in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) have the best record in the NFL heading into Monday night’s game. Green Bay Packers (10-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) are battling for a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Green Bay and Tampa Bay both have a one-game lead in their respective divisions.

With a three-game lead atop the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys (9-4) are on their way to winning the division. In the conference’s first wild-card berth, the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) are the No. 5 seed. Three NFC West teams are in the Week 15 playoff bracket, including the San Francisco 49ers (7-6) who are second in the wild-card rankings.

The battle for the last NFC wild-card position is heating up. The current tiebreaker for the No. 7 seed belongs to the Washington Football Team (6-7). With identical records, the Minnesota Vikings (6-7), Philadelphia Eagles (6-7), Atlanta Falcons (6-7), and New Orleans Saints (6-7) are placed No. 7-11.

The last NFC wild-card berth is a tie amongst five teams. In the race for the final two AFC playoff positions, five teams share the same record.

With four games remaining on the schedule, the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) and Buffalo Bills (7-6) are the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, respectively. In the wild-card standings, the Cleveland Browns (7-6), Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) and Denver Broncos (7-6) are vying for a spot in the playoff bracket.

*Colts move up to 6th place in the AFC playoff standings after their bye week*Bills stay at 7th place courtesy to Bengals’ loss and Steelers’ loss pic.twitter.com/CYGsqT3HWJ As the No. 11 seed, the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) are a half-game out. The Miami Dolphins (6-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) are one game back of the last wild-card slot, while numerous teams are ahead of them.

The AFC’s best record is shared by the New England Patriots (9-4), Tennessee Titans (9-4) and Kansas City Chiefs (9-4). Both New England and Tennessee lead their respective divisions by two games.

With the best conference record and a head-to-head victory over Tennessee, New England is in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed. In Week 7, the Titans defeated the Chiefs.

