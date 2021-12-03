In union talks, the MLB lockout sets up a showdown in March.

The first labor disagreement in Major League Baseball since a strike canceled the 1994 World Series could stretch on long enough to imperil the start of the 2022 season.

No talks were scheduled on the day when team owners locked out players after the collective bargaining agreement expired, and relations between the two sides were tense, despite both parties saying they might return to negotiations at any time.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the lockout just after midnight on Thursday, describing it as “unprecedented in baseball history.” “the most effective tactic for safeguarding the 2022 season

“The lockout is part of a process to get the parties to come to an agreement,” Manfred explained.

Players, on the other hand, were visibly irritated by MLB.com’s removal of all current players’ names and photographs from its news content area, as well as the replacement of player images on roster pages with blank silhouettes.

Many players responded by altering their social media avatars to silhouettes and writing “#NewProfilePic” in the description.

The goal of the lockout, Manfred said Thursday to reporters in suburban Dallas, where talks had broken down on Wednesday with no progress, was to create a feeling of urgency to negotiations.

“Sometimes people need pressure to reach an agreement,” he explained. “To tell you the truth, we didn’t feel any pressure from the other side this week, and the only instrument you have under the (National Labor Relations) Act is to use economic leverage.” The lockout halts free agency transactions, bans teams from communicating with unionized players, and prevents players from using team facilities.

“I’m not able to work with our fantastic team physical therapists who have been directing my post surgery care/progression since MLB chose to lock us out,” New York Yankees pitcher Jameson Paillon wrote on Twitter.

Tony Clark, executive director of the MLB Players Association, called the strike “disastrous and unnecessary.”

He also said that Manfred’s “Letter to Fans” announcing the lockout had “misrepresentations.”

“Spending as much time negotiating in the room as appears to be spent writing the letter would have been advantageous to the process,” Clark added.

Even with off-season operations halted, it won’t be until the end of February, when pre-season games are scheduled, that both sides start to feel the pressure financially.

If no agreement is reached before the start of the regular season on March 31, the $10 billion industry will suffer much more.

