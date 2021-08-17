In Ukraine, exiled Belarus media find hope rather than fear.

Journalist Anna Kaltygina fights back tears as she recalls fleeing Belarus when security forces raided her workplace and arrested the editor and other employees.

She now oversees a team of journalists located in Kiev, the capital of neighboring Ukraine, who are eager to keep reporting on their repressive nation from exile.

Following last year’s enormous protests against Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship, Kaltygina is one of an increasing number of Belarusians who have made Ukraine their home.

Since protests against him erupted over a disputed election last August, the moustachioed strongman has imprisoned hundreds of people.

He has also presided over an extraordinary crackdown on the media and human rights organizations that has spilled over into other countries.

Several sets of sanctions have been imposed on Belarus by Western governments, including the United States, this summer.

Lukashenko’s dictatorship has been accused of attempting to force a sprinter home from the Tokyo Olympics, and others have blamed his KGB security forces for the strange death of a Belarusian dissident in Kiev.

Minsk forced down a European airplane in May in order to apprehend a dissident, causing international uproar.

The problems for Kaltygina began in the same month, when the country’s biggest independent news website, Tut.by, where she worked, was shut down. The KGB raided the homes of staff and arrested 15 people, including Marina Zolotova, the editor-in-chief.

Authorities claimed the move was related to a tax evasion investigation, but there’s no question the popular website was targeted as part of the anti-dissent campaign.

Kaltygina and a group of coworkers have started a new media website called Zerkalo, which means “mirror” in Russian, to continue their work since migrating to Ukraine.

The writers and volunteers are dispersed across Ukraine and the EU, and they are not willing to expose their true identities for fear of retaliation from their family back home.

Access to Zerkalo’s website in Belarus has already been prohibited by Belarusian authorities.

However, the content can still be accessed through an app and on Tut.by’s old social media pages.

Since its inception in July, the new publication has enlisted the help of approximately 30 volunteers, including a dozen journalists.

The “main goal,” according to Kaltygina, is to “do everything for a new Belarus to emerge.”

The 41-year-old expressed her desire for her imprisoned colleagues to know that “we have not given up.”

Kaltygina is wary, even if she believes she is safe in Ukraine.

The death of Belarus activist Vitaly Shishov, who was discovered hanging in a Kiev park earlier this month, sent shockwaves across Ukraine’s community. Brief News from Washington Newsday.