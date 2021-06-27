In UEFA club competitions, the away goals rule has been abolished.

From next season, UEFA will no longer apply the away goals rule to all of its club championships.

All matches that are level on aggregate at the end of the second leg will now proceed to extra time, according to European football’s governing body.

“The away goals rule has been an integral component of UEFA tournaments since it was introduced in 1965,” stated UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

“However, throughout the last few years, the topic of its removal has been deliberated at various UEFA meetings. Despite the fact that there was no consensus of opinion, many coaches, fans, and other football stakeholders questioned the rule’s fairness and voiced a desire to see it repealed.

“The rule’s impact today runs counter to its original aim, as it discourages home clubs from attacking – especially in first legs – for fear of losing a goal that would give their opponents a significant advantage.

“There is also criticism of the unfairness of requiring the home club to score twice after the away team has scored, especially in extra time.

“It’s fair to argue that home field advantage isn’t as important as it previously was.

“Taking into account the consistency of play styles across Europe, as well as a variety of other factors that have contributed to a decline in home advantage, the UEFA executive committee made the correct decision in adopting the view that an away goal should no longer carry more weight than a goal scored at home.”

Since the mid-1970s, UEFA has used statistics to show how the margin between home and away wins has narrowed.

Better pitch quality, standardised pitch sizes, and even VAR were all mentioned as contributors in the loss of home advantage.

Away goals, according to UEFA, would no longer be a deciding factor in group stage matches involving two or more teams tied on points.

However, if necessary, the number of away goals scored in all group matches could be used as a secondary criterion.

Paris St. Germain defeated Bayern Munich by two goals on the road. (This is a brief piece.)