In training, four things were noticed as James Rodriguez returned and Everton received an injury boost.

Everton’s team has returned to Finch Farm to prepare for Monday’s crucial showdown against Burnley.

Under Rafa Benitez, the Blues have had a solid start to the season, winning three and drawing one of their first four matches in all competitions before the international break.

New recruits have settled in nicely, the team has played some fantastic attacking football, and fans are starting to get excited about the next season.

With the first round of international fixtures completed, and the players having returned after a few days off, the focus must now go back to the Premier League.

Everton have released their latest series of training photographs from Finch Farm ahead of their match against Burnley on Monday, and there are some interesting takeaways.

Salomon Rondon is the star of Everton’s most recent series of training photos.

The striker, who landed on Merseyside late on transfer deadline day, has already participated in his first training sessions with the Blues.

As he makes his first steps onto the pitch at Finch Farm, the Venezuelan international appears to be all grins before getting down to business.

Everton host Burnley at Goodison Park on Monday evening in their first encounter back after the international break, and the 31-year-old will be hoping to play a part.

Rondon was also seen receiving instructions from his new boss, Rafa Benitez, who wasted no time in reacquainting himself with a player he’d already worked with twice.

In the photos, the two appear to be deep in conversation, possibly indicating the kind of vital role he will play as the 2021/22 campaign progresses.

Of course, there’s another guy that has gotten a lot of attention in recent weeks, and today is no exception.

Evertonians have been left wondering about James Rodriguez’s long-term future throughout the summer, as rumours of a possible transfer for the Colombian international have persisted.

The playmaker was assured that he would be permitted to leave if the proper offer came in, but nothing came in before the deadline last week.

Following late rumors of a. “Summary concludes.”