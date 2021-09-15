In tourist hotspot Rio, a vaccination pass is now required.

Access to tourist attractions in Rio de Janeiro was made conditional on the showing of a coronavirus immunization certificate on Wednesday, as authorities try to encourage people to get their doses.

Access to other public areas, such as cinemas, theaters, gyms, museums, sports stadiums, and conference venues, is also required, but not to restaurants, bars, or shopping malls.

An international health pass is required for foreign visitors.

The line for the renowned Sugarloaf Mountain cable car moved along without issue on Wednesday morning, with most visitors clutching paper or mobile phone app versions of their immunization records.

The action was “important for the city to be able to return to normal, for people to be able to frequent public spaces again,” said Rio mayor Eduardo Paes on Tuesday.

“We’re going to make it difficult for people who don’t want to be vaccinated,” he stated earlier. It’s impossible for people who believe they’re immune to the vaccine to live normal lives. They aren’t going to.”

Because of the Delta variation, Rio, a metropolis of 6.8 million people known for its gorgeous beaches and spectacular scenery, has seen an increase in coronavirus infections recently.

More than 30,000 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the city.

Rio is banking on mass immunization to resurrect treasured events such as the world’s largest carnival, which was canceled this year because to the pandemic.

Brazil, a country with a population of 213 million people, has seen almost 587,000 Covid-19 deaths, second only to the United States.

Rio has a coronavirus death rate of 439 per 100,000 people, which is significantly higher than the national average of 280.

After months of fanless contests, the 78,000-seater Maracana Stadium will host 20,000 spectators for a Brazil Cup quarter-final encounter between Flamengo and Gremio on Wednesday evening.

Purchasing tickets necessitated the presentation of a vaccination certificate.

Brazil was a late adopter of coronavirus vaccine, but it now has the fourth-highest number of doses provided.

Nearly two-thirds of the population has had at least one vaccination dosage, and 35 percent of the population is fully immunized — nearly 50 percent in Rio.

Since September 1, a vaccine requirement has been in force in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest metropolitan area.

Rio was supposed to adopt the rule on that day as well, but it was delayed by two weeks due to technical issues with providing health passes.