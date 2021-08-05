In time for the 2021 NFL season, DraftKings Sportsbook and Genius Sports have reached an agreement.

DraftKings Sportsbook and Genius Sports have agreed to provide the sports betting platform with a comprehensive set of official sportsbook statistics and live video footage.

The partnership, which includes NFL-related merchandise, was unveiled just hours before the start of the season’s first NFL exhibition game.

The NFL has signed a long-term arrangement with Genius Sports to be its exclusive data source. Along with NASCAR and the English Premier League, DraftKings now has access to official statistics from the league. Official data and live video feeds from over 170,000 events each year are available through Genius Sports.

In a statement, Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer at DraftKings, said, “Our customers are at the forefront of everything we do, and we are continually trying to improve their experience and our products.” “We will be able to exploit Genius’ technology for years to come thanks to the mutually beneficial parameters of this arrangement.

“We are delighted to expand our product capabilities and deliver new and exciting features for our customers, such as single-game parlays, while maintaining confidence in the quality of the data we use to fuel our offerings.”

Our official @NFL marketing solutions will provide @DraftKings players with new completely connected experiences.

We’re in charge of the entire player lifecycle, from acquisition through pre- and in-game engagement, as well as long-term retention. pic.twitter.com/BwrAmpnDuc

The terms of the DraftKings-Genius partnership were not disclosed.

In April, the NFL announced DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars as official sports betting partners. DraftKings now has the ability to exploit NFL intellectual property in betting promotions, according to a $1 billion deal.

“We have invested extensively to guarantee that our official data is the fastest, richest, and most accurate accessible, and we are committed to continuing innovation,” NFL Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Christopher Halpin stated. “By collaborating on official sports data, Genius, DraftKings, and the NFL will assist to create a highly entertaining, secure, and sustainable sports betting environment for fans to enjoy.”

The NFL’s digital sites will use DraftKings betting odds via Genius.