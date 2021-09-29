In this touching video, an autistic 7th grader scores his first touchdown.

Football has the ability to bring people together by providing a sense of belonging and healthy competition.

It can, however, deliver those wonderful moments that athletes and fans will remember for the rest of their lives.

In one such instance, a seventh-grader with autism scored his first-ever touchdown at a middle-school football game in Central California.

Harris was playing for his side at Tenaya Middle School in Fresno versus Dinuba when he took the ball and ran across the line to score six points for his team.

The youngster takes the boy running as players pursue after him in the video, which was posted on Twitter by Antoine Bishop on September 26.

Both sides surround Harris after he scores to congratulate him on his accomplishment.

We can also hear sideline supporters cheering him on and someone saying, “Go Mikey, go friend!” in the video, which you can view here.

Mike Harris threw a touchdown pass! @SportsCenter @notthefakeSVP @BrittanyABC30 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/V3P1XL7208 #autism #AutismAwareness #autismfootball #autismfamily #fortheculture #tenayabraves #bravehearts #braveworld

September 26, 2021 Antoine Bishop (@T1SA Bishop)

His touchdown is greeted with thunderous ovation from fans on both sides of the field.

“Mike Harris scoring a touchdown!” Bishop, of T1 Sports Academy, captioned the touching video.

He then added the hashtags “#autism #AutismAwareness #autismfootball #autismfamily #fortheculture #tenayabraves #bravehearts #braveworld” and “#autism #AutismAwareness #autismfootball #autismfamily #fortheculture #tenayabraves #bravehearts #braveworld.”

His coach told ABC7 news that he participates in everything the squad does as well as working hard during practice sessions.

Another notable moment from a recent football game occurred during the Miami Hurricanes’ home opener versus Appalachian State.

On Saturday, September 1, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, the most memorable catch was made by supporters who caught a cat wrapped in an American flag.

The cat is seen dangling from the façade on the upper deck by one paw in a video obtained by Twitter user @ReakinHavoc.

The cat, unable to hold on any longer, falls to the deck below, where it is luckily captured by supporters in the stands below, who use a flag as a net.

The entire crowd erupted in yells and wild clapping as the black and white cat bounced on the flag.

“Cat.” read the caption on the video. This is a condensed version of the information.