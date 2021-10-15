In the’most serious’ bust-up of his career, Jack Wilshere claims an enraged Seamus Coleman’snapped’ and ‘followed him down tunnel.’

Jack Wilshere has spoken out about being on the receiving end of a tongue lashing from Everton’s Seamus Coleman and then fleeing the scene.

Coleman has risen through the Toffees’ ranks admirably since joining the club in 2009, and is now the team captain.

The Irishman has never been shy about expressing his emotions on the field during his Everton tenure, and those who frequent Goodison Park will be familiar with the right-back yelling out instructions to his teammates.

That same zeal can be directed at the opposition on occasion. Coleman has stepped in to defend those in blue this season, most notably in the 3-1 win against Burnley when Richarlison was subjected to some violent treatment.

Wilshere appears to have been the target of a verbal barrage, as he recounted an altercation with an enraged Coleman during pre-season.

When questioned about some of his on-field squabbles, Wilshere replied on TalkSport, “The worst one or the most serious one was Seamus Coleman.”

“It was pre-season, in China, in the 40s, and I was just winding him up the whole game.” Then he simply snapped.

“He started yelling at me, saying things like ‘you’re overrated,’ and stuff like that. “He chased me down the tunnel…I bolted!” Wilshere is now without a club after being released by Bournemouth at the end of last season. He was slated for superstardom after breaking through at Arsenal at a young age. The 29-year-old is working out with the Gunners to maintain his condition.

Everton fans will be looking for more of Coleman’s usual ferocity against one of Wilshere’s former clubs, West Ham United, on Sunday.

After a recent injury layoff, manager Rafael Benitez revealed that the captain is back in training, however no decision has been made on whether he will face David Moyes’ Hammers this weekend.