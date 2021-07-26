In their first pre-season tour, Grenfell Athletic FC will face the Merseyside Fire Team.

In the penultimate match of Grenfell Athletic FC’s first ever pre-season trip, Merseyside Fire Team will face the London side.

The trip will involve four games versus Fire Service teams in Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, and London, one for each season since the team’s inception.

Grenfell Athletic FC, which was created shortly after the fire in 2017, is a proud member of the Grenfell community.

Four seasons later, the club plans to meet Fire Service football teams from four cities, not only to acquire a taste of national football, but also to bring together Grenfell survivors, bereaved families, and firefighters.

Before playing the Merseyside Fire Team at Bootle FC on August 2, the club will face Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service FC and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

The tour will conclude with an emotional match against the London Fire Service, whose roster includes some of the Red Watch members who fought the horrific fire in 2017.

“The opportunity to travel on a pre-season tour with this club means so lot to everyone involved, from the players to the management staff, and of course the Grenfell Athletic fans who we cannot wait to share this experience with,” said Rupert Taylor, founder of Grenfell Athletic FC.

“Sharing the pitch with those who put their lives on the line in 2017 will be an emotional event.

“We get an opportunity to reflect and build on the heritage of Grenfell Athletic for next season and many more seasons to come by spending time together as a squad and traveling all over the country showcasing our club.”

Fans are encouraged to attend the games, and while entrance is free, any donations received will go toward funding the club’s future, which includes plans for junior and women’s sections.

The following is the complete schedule for the tour: