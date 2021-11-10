In the World Cup semi-final, Australia hopes to stop the Pakistani juggernaut.

Australia will rely on their top-order batting, anchored by the explosive David Warner, and Adam Zampa’s leg-spin arsenal to beat a red-hot Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup’s second semi-final on Thursday.

With four wins and a superior run rate than South Africa, Australia reached their first semi-final of the tournament since 2012.

However, they will face an unbeaten Pakistan, who raced into the last four with five Super 12 victories, including their first ever in the event against rivals India.

Australia has won five World Cups in 50-over cricket, including three in a row, but has yet to win a T20 World Cup in six attempts.

Warner has led the effort, scoring 89 not out in Australia’s triumph over the West Indies and a blistering 65 against Sri Lanka, which silenced his detractors.

For the competition, he presently has 187 runs.

“I was never concerned about Dave’s physical condition. He’s one of our era’s all-time great batters “Captain Aaron Finch spoke highly of his opening partner, who had been dropped from his IPL squad prior to the World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell, an all-rounder, said the Australian batsmen will not be afraid to go for the runs in order to unsettle Pakistan’s attack, which is led by left-arm fast Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“I’ve seen teams go the other way and try to hold wickets back so they can go at the finish,” Maxwell explained.

“However, for us, it’s probably starting with freedom and trying to make the most of the powerplay to put the opposition on the back foot.”

With 11 wickets, Zampa is the tournament’s joint second-highest wicket-taker, but the 29-year-old has stayed under the radar.

“I don’t think anyone has underestimated him,” Finch said of Zampa, who had the greatest return of the tournament with 5-19 against Bangladesh in Dubai.

“He’s someone who thrives on competition and a good battle.”

Matthew Hayden, a former Australia opener who now serves as the team’s batting coach, is based in Pakistan’s camp.

Hayden believes the relationship between skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who has 264 runs in the World Cup ahead of the semi-finals, is crucial.

“They’re both highly autonomous players with distinct approaches, but their blending and mixing creates the ideal mix. They are distinct “Hayden elaborated.

Babar and Rizwan got off to a flying start at the World Cup, putting on an unbroken 152-run partnership. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.