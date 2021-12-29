In the Winter of Discontent, Covid bogs down Biden.

When Joe Biden took over from Donald Trump, he promised to “follow the science,” but a year later, record infections, testing gaps, and stubborn vaccine resistance have turned one of his presidency’s electoral strengths into a rising problem.

On Wednesday, data showed the biggest number of new Covid infections yet, with 265,427 cases on a rolling seven-day average, underscoring Biden’s helplessness in the face of the evolving virus.

The good news is that the Omicron strain that is causing the present surge may be far less lethal than prior variants. As a result, while Americans — and people in many other nations — are becoming infected in droves, the consequences have been far less thus far.

Top government infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci called the numbers “encouraging,” citing a 126 percent spike in US cases compared to only an 11 percent increase in hospitalizations.

“We must not grow complacent,” he warned reporters on Wednesday, “but all indications point to Omicron being less severe.”

Continued uncertainty and the rapid spread of the viral infection, on the other hand, have already sown turmoil and harmed Biden politically.

With fears that hospitals would be overburdened, airlines canceling hundreds of flights during one of the busiest periods of the year, and major sporting events endangered, the Democratic Party confronts a discontented winter.

It’s a long cry from the optimism he sparked when he took office 11 months ago, promising to undo Trump’s unpredictable leadership and get the pandemic under control.

Biden had even declared July 4th a day of freedom from Covid-19 during his first months in office, with the virus in steady retreat.

Now, in the wake of the Delta variant’s release this summer and the Omicron variant’s arrival this winter, Biden is under assault from all sides, with popularity ratings in the low 40 percent range and disapproval ratings near 52 percent.

Biden may not be to fault for Covid-19, but his response is poor, according to the New York Post, a loud voice in the chorus of White House critics.

“The bottom line is that Team Biden’s hoopla, incompetence, hypocrisy, and outright lying aren’t encouraging trust,” the Washington Post editorial concluded on Tuesday.

The most recent round of complaints concentrates on an alarming shortage of fast test kits, with pharmacies out of stock and government-run testing centers clogged with anxious consumers.

The administration claims to be set to send out 500 million home test kits, among other things, but Biden admitted last week that it isn't the case.