In the Wimbledon final, Djokovic will face heavyweight Berrettini, who is aiming for his 20th Slam.

Novak Djokovic says that winning a sixth Wimbledon title and a record-tying 20th Grand Slam on Sunday will mean “everything,” but he will have to beat Matteo Berrettini, an Italian hitter with the physique of a heavyweight boxer.

With a win, Djokovic will tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most career majors, and he will also be three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Slam in over half a century.

The 34-year-old is playing in his eighth Wimbledon final and 30th Slam final overall.

With 31, only Federer has played in more major championship matches, although the declining Swiss star is more over five years older.

“It would mean the world to me. That’s why I’ve come. That’s why I’m playing,” said Djokovic, who has already won the Australian Open for the eighth time and the French Open for the second time in 2021.

With his triumph in Paris, he became only the third man to win all four majors twice.

“Before going to London, I envisaged myself in a position to compete for another Grand Slam championship.”

“I placed myself in a really advantageous position. In the finals, anything may happen. Obviously, I have the benefit of my experience.”

In the semi-finals, Djokovic used all of his expertise and renowned iron will to defeat Denis Shapovalov, saving 10 of 11 break points.

Shapovalov was so upset by the failure of his all-out assault, which had pushed Djokovic to the verge, that he cried as he walked away from Centre Court.

After a 20th consecutive grass court victory, Djokovic stated, “There is no holding back once you step out on the court, particularly in the closing stages of an event that I always dreamed of winning.”

“The dream continues. Every match, I try to push myself to the limit of my ability and see what occurs. It is never an option to give up.”

On Sunday, Djokovic can win his 85th career title while surpassing the $150 million threshold in on-court earnings.

Berrettini, the world number nine, is the first Italian woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final.

If he wins, he will become Italy’s first male Slam champion since Adriano Panatta in 1976 at the French Open.

He has lost both of his previous meetings with Djokovic, including the Roland Garros quarterfinals last month.

However, he is 11-0 on grass this season after winning the Queen’s Club event on the night of Wimbledon.

He has blasted his way to the final at the All England Club. Brief News from Washington Newsday.