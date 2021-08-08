In the WGC St. Jude, English maintains a two-shot lead.

In the WGC-St. Jude Invitational, Harris English made five birdies in a five-under-par 65 on Saturday to keep a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith.

After spending the day neck and neck with Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and then with DeChambeau, English stayed on track to become the first player this year to win a US PGA Tour event from start to finish. His birdies at the 16th and 17th holes propelled him back into the lead.

DeChambeau recorded eight birdies in a seven-under par 63 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, as he tried to recover from the harsh disappointment of missing the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.

The sixth-ranked American, who could win for the third time this season, opened the day four strokes behind the leader but was two under after three birdies and a bogey on the front nine.

DeChambeau caught fire on the back nine, making a five-foot birdie at the 10th and then unleashing a run of three straight birdies at the 12th.

At the 13th, his approach tracked the pin before landing a foot from the cup for another birdie, and at the 14th, he drained a nine-footer for a share of the lead.

The 13th was “super-close to making a two,” he claimed. “I haven’t had many of those on Tour, so getting one there would have been fantastic, but it was wonderful to tap in for birdie.”

After a birdie at 16, when he hammered his tee shot 344 yards and nailed a pitching wedge to nine feet, he was tied for the lead once more. He missed the eagle putt and had to settle for a tap-in birdie, then parred the last.

DeChambeau, whose birdies all came from within 10 feet of the hole, stated, “It was great being able to strike it so close to the hole all day.” “I wasn’t as comfortable with the swing as I would have liked, but the results were there, so I was quite satisfied with the outcomes.

“And, to be honest, if I can do that again tomorrow, I think I have a good chance of winning.”

DeChambeau claimed that his fight with Covid had left him 10 pounds lighter, but the player who attributed his bulked-up physique with helping him win the US Open last September said he didn’t think it had affected him.

