In the wake of the Harry Kane rumours, we take a look at some of the most notable transfers between British clubs.

Manchester City are contemplating a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane as the summer’s undisputed transfer saga begins.

City have not yet made an official bid for the England captain, but are rumored to be working on a deal that would break the British club transfer record.

The PA news agency examines the recent record agreements in this article.

Virgil Van Dijk (£75 million transfer from Southampton to Liverpool, January 2018)

Liverpool finally secured their man for a world record sum of £75 million after a long pursuit of the Holland international. It was money well spent, as the Reds went on to win the Champions League and the Premier League with him at the helm.

Romelu Lukaku (£75 million transfer from Everton to Manchester United, July 2017)

The Belgium striker moved from Goodison Park to Old Trafford with huge expectations. Despite scoring 42 goals in 96 games for United over two seasons, his time with the Red Devils was judged a failure, and he moved to Inter Milan in 2019.

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City, £60 million, July 2018)

The Algerian winger was rewarded for his contribution to Leicester’s Premier League title with a big-money move to City, where he has continued to add to his trophy collection on a regular basis.

Kyle Walker (£50 million transfer from Tottenham to Manchester City, July 2017)

After being a part of a Spurs team that came near to winning trophies, the right-back, who was perhaps the finest in England at the time, moved to a club where he was guaranteed to win titles, which he did.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£50 million transfer from Crystal Palace to Manchester United, June 2019)

Despite just making 46 senior games in three years, United decided to spend big on the Crystal Palace right-back.