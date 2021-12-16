In the wake of the Covid scare, Everton and Liverpool supporters have been urged to stay away from football venues.

Due to the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus strain, football fans in the United Kingdom have been advised to avoid attending games in stadiums.

Yesterday, the UK saw 78,000 new cases, a new daily high, and there are fears that the number of infections will continue to rise over the winter months.

In response to the mutation, the government has implemented Plan B, which requires fans attending games with 10,000 or more spectators to show confirmation of vaccination status or a negative lateral flow test in order to obtain entrance to the stadium.

Due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Premier League fixtures are being canceled left, right, and center, and Dr Nikki Kanani, the medical director of primary care for NHS England, has advised fans to avoid stadiums unless they are visiting to distribute vaccines or individually receive a jab.

“My recommendation would be, if you’re going to a stadium over the weekend, make it one where you can receive your vaccine or help out to administer a vaccine, rather than going to watch a match,” Dr Kanani said during a Downing Street press conference.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, adding that individuals should ‘prioritize’ which events matter to them and which do not, and that it was up to the general public to make their own ‘choices.’

“I think what most people are doing – and I think this is really rational – is prioritizing the social connections that are most important to them and de-prioritizing the ones that are less important,” he said.

“I believe that people should prioritize just those things that are truly important to them.

“Because otherwise, the chances of someone becoming infected while doing something that doesn’t matter to them and then being unable to accomplish the things that do matter to them increase.

“You don’t have to be a doctor to believe that. That, I believe, is what most people are calculating, and it appears to me to be a reasonable approach.

“The point I’m trying to make is that you shouldn’t mix with folks you don’t have to.”

