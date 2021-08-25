In the wake of the Covid outbreak, Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard is expected to miss the Rangers encounter.

Due to a Covid-19 outbreak among the squad, Steven Gerrard is expected to miss Rangers’ Europa League play-off second leg against Alashkert tomorrow evening.

The former Liverpool player was not present as the Gers boarded their trip to Western Asia from Glasgow Airport today, and it is unclear whether he will return to the dugout for the Old Firm game against Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.

Rangers face their Armenian opponents on Thursday, with a Europa League spot on the line, but they are facing huge problems ahead of the match.

James Tavernier, Calvin Bassey, Scott Wright, and Ryan Kent, as well as first and second-choice goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, were also absent, according to the Daily Record.

Gary McAllister, a former Red and now a Rangers assistant manager, is poised to take temporary leadership of the team.

The number of players and staff members who have tested positive has not been revealed, but the Daily Record writes that the club has been “rocked by the amount of people who had to self-isolate.”

Rangers released a statement Friday night about the matter, saying, “Rangers can confirm that we have received positive COVID-19 tests within our testing program.”

“Those who have been detected as positive have been placed in self-isolation, along with their ‘close contacts.’

“In our procedures and protocols, we followed best practices. Rangers has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football from the start of the pandemic to ensure that our employees’ health is protected at all times.

“We shall keep doing so.”

Rangers took a 1-0 advantage into the second leg thanks to an Alfredo Morelos goal.