In the wake of Liverpool’s interest in Jude Bellingham, a new transfer record has been set.

If Liverpool is to entice Jude Bellingham away from Borussia Dortmund, they will reportedly have to pay a cost of around £101 million.

Bellingham, who joined the Bundesliga giants from Birmingham City in 2020, is one of the most fascinating young players in the world right now.

The 18-year-old has already established himself as a crucial figure for Dortmund in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League. He recently made headlines after he scored a remarkable solo goal in his team’s 3-1 victory over Arminia Bielefeld.

The Reds have been linked with a bid for the England international, despite the fact that he is a free agent.