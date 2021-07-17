In the wake of Everton reports, Napoli boss confirms Kalidou Koulibaly’s transfer stance.

Everton and any other club interested in signing Kalidou Koulibaly this summer have been warned by Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti that the defender is not for sale.

When Ronald Koeman was manager, the Napoli defender was linked with a big-money move to Goodison Park.

After working together at Napoli, the 30-year-old was repeatedly linked with the Blues throughout Carlo Ancelotti’s stint.

Koulibaly, a forceful, robust, and powerful centre-back, has been connected with the Blues once again in recent weeks, with the arrival of Rafa Benitez.

When he signed the Senegal international for £8 million from Genk in 2014, the Spaniard was responsible for converting him into one of Europe’s top defenders.

Despite the ongoing rumours in Italy about Everton’s interest, Koulibaly will not be leaving the Italian club this summer, according to Spalletti.

“Koulibaly is one of the vice-captains on our squad,” he stated.

“He’s staying in Napoli, as far as I’m concerned.”

“Finding a substitute for him is difficult; all of his teammates adore him, and I’ve noticed he talks constantly on the field. Everyone in the locker room respects his presence.”

During his first Everton press conference on Wednesday, Benitez was asked about the possibility of signing Koulibaly, but he responded with a rather subtle reaction, as one might expect.

“The reality is that when you go to any club, the manager always has an important opinion,” he explained.

“You have to operate in the context of having a Director of Football, a Board of Directors, and financial constraints, so there are a lot of elements to bring together, but I’m pleased with the commitment of the lads.

“They’re doing a fantastic job with their training. I believe we can improve things, so that is one aspect, and if we can bring in players who are beneficial for us, I believe that is the goal.

“So that we can ensure that the players we have improve. We have strong communication amongst everyone who works here, and we handle the budgetary constraints that you must manage while remaining ambitious.”