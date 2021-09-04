In the US PGA Tour Championship, Cantlay maintains a one-stroke lead over Rahm.

Patrick Cantlay made an eight-foot birdie putt on the final hole of the US PGA Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Friday to keep his one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jon Rahm.

Cantlay started the day two strokes ahead of Rahm, and his four-under 64 had four birdies and no blemishes. That included a 15-footer at the 17th and a tense effort at the 18th, which kept his lead at 17-under after Rahm had closed with three consecutive birdies.

Rahm shot a five-under 65 that included six birdies and one bogey.

In a competition with a staggered start, players were staked to strokes based on their position in the playoff standings, that put him at 16-under.

Cantlay was rated first and held a two-stroke lead on 10-under heading to the first tee on Thursday after winning the BMW Championship last week.

Rahm started the event four strokes behind the leader, but he’s steadily closed the gap, and Cantlay felt it was “absolutely” vital to drain the final birdie.

“I believe I’ve gotten all of the par-fives so far, with four birdies on the four par-fives I’ve played, which is key around here because the fives are reachable.

“However, every putt out there is crucial, and I know they will be crucial when I arrive later this weekend.

Cantlay continued, “It was wonderful to finish with a couple birdies and kind of confirm the patience that I had all day.”

On the back nine, Rahm made four birdies, including a 36-footer from off the green at the 13th.

After sending the tee shot into the trees and missing the green with his third shot, he bogeyed 14.

He said, “I hit some really fantastic strokes to make the birdies.” “At the same moment, some nasty rounds were being fired. I wasn’t very excellent at 10 or 11.

“I made a tremendous bogey save on 14 and a great up-and-down on 15.

“So I believe that is the key, and it has been all week. I’ve been able to get a lot of excellent up-and-downs, and avoiding those mistakes is what helps me to keep going,” Rahm said, noting that his five-under round was tied for the lowest of the day with Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.

Rahm rolled in a 15-footer at 17 after his nine-foot birdie at 16, and his approach from a greenside bunker at 18 landed inches from the cup.

