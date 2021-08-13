In the UK’s worst shooting in a decade, a toddler is among the dead.

On Friday, police said they were looking into the past of a troubled loner who got a gun license and killed five people, including a three-year-old daughter, in the first mass shooting in Britain in 11 years.

The 22-year-old gunman Jake Davison, who killed himself following a six-minute shooting spree in a calm residential suburb of Plymouth, southwest England, not far from Western Europe’s largest naval base, has yet to be identified.

However, Devon and Cornwall Police ruled out terrorism, including collaboration with far-right organisations, and stated Davison’s first victim, a 51-year-old woman, had a “familial link” with him, while denying to confirm local allegations that she was his mother.

Davison shot and killed the infant and her male relative, age 43, on the street outside the mother’s house before shooting a man and woman nearby, according to authorities.

Another two residents were shot “significantly,” but not fatally, according to Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer, who also stated that Davison had a current firearms license as of 2020.

Local and national authorities were shocked and saddened. However, when questions about Davison’s background and the police response grew, Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed gratitude to the emergency services.

He wrote, “My thoughts are with the friends and families of those who lost their life, as well as all those affected by the awful incident in Plymouth last night.”

Local churches and schools opened their doors to mourners and provide counseling if necessary.

Plymouth’s Anglican bishop, the Right Reverend Nick McKinnel, declared, “We cry with those who weep.”

On Friday evening, city officials planned to light up Smeaton’s Tower, a local landmark, as a “beacon of light on a very sad, dark day for Plymouth.”

After Davison shot himself, a single gun was discovered from the site, but the police chief was unable to substantiate witness allegations that it was a pump-action shotgun.

The United Kingdom has some of the strictest gun laws in the Western world, and police officers are not frequently armed.

After a school massacre in the Scottish town of Dunblane in 1996, which claimed the lives of 16 young kids and their teacher in Britain’s deadliest mass shooting to date, private ownership of handguns was forbidden in practically all circumstances.

Sporting rifles and shotguns, on the other hand, are legal to own, subject to severe licensing requirements.

Licences are valid for five years and are only issued after a rigorous police background check, which includes a mental health assessment.

In June 2010, a cab driver was killed in a mass shooting in the United Kingdom. Brief News from Washington Newsday.