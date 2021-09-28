In the UK’s fuel crisis, there are calls to prioritize key workers.

As the army was put on standby to help a fuel supply crisis, the UK government faced requests for nurses, police, teachers, and other vital personnel to be given precedence at petrol pumps.

Long, snaking lines of dissatisfied and irate motorists have formed at filling stations around the country, fearful that a scarcity of tanker drivers could result in pumps running dry.

However, despite the government’s assurances that there was no scarcity of fuel, some frontline public sector workers have been unable to travel to work for the past four days.

As filling stations were refilled, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there were “tentative signs of stabilisation,” however this hasn’t yet resulted in shorter lines.

However, he blamed panic buying and the pandemic for the problem, which prevented 30,000 heavy goods vehicle drivers from being checked.

“The faster we can get back to normality once we all return to our normal shopping habits,” he told Sky News.

However, the British Medical Association and the Royal College of Nursing both stated that “urgent action” was still needed because healthcare workers were becoming increasingly unable to travel.

BMA deputy chairman David Wrigley told Times Radio, “We can’t be standing in lines for two or three hours for gas or diesel when we have patients to see.”

Unison, Britain’s largest public sector employees’ union, called for the government to use emergency powers, as some local governments considered declaring a major event on their own to give precedence to vital personnel.

Jennifer Ward, a 21-year-old paramedic from Norfolk, eastern England, said she had to try five different garages before she could fill up her ambulance.

She told the Daily Mail, “We work a tough job and we don’t need any more anxiety.”

The administration claims that the problem is caused by a shortage of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and extraordinary demand, and that the situation is expected to improve in the following days.

Despite protestations throughout the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed late Monday that troops had been placed on notice and would deploy if necessary.

Even The Sun, which is generally a Johnson supporter, said the government’s conflicting messaging was hurting public confidence, accusing it of being “asleep at the wheel.”

In an editorial, it questioned, “Is anyone genuinely in command in Downing Street?” “Get a handle on things, PM. The public’s patience is wearing thin.”

Fuel shortages at filling stations are currently affecting a wide range of industries.

Fuel shortages at filling stations are currently affecting a wide range of industries.

Hundreds of non-league football games have been canceled due to misconduct by players and referees.