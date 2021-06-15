In the thriller King’s Stand, Oxted shines.

Oxted was successful in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot, returning to his spectacular best.

Cieren Fallon, who had paired Roger Teal to victory in the July Cup last season, was reunited with his sprinter, and the young rider was able to stand up in his saddle to salute the audience a few metres from the finish line.

Although he had won the Portland Handicap over five and a half furlongs at Doncaster in 2019, the five-year-old was running over the minimum distance for the first time in his career.

Even Wesley Ward’s Maven struggled to keep up with the soaring females Que Amoro and Winter Power in the early stages of the race.

Winter Power was left in front as Que Amoro began to fade, but Jim Crowley appeared to have her covered on Battaash with a furlong to go.

Last year’s winner, who suffered a setback in the off-season and was making his seasonal debut, failed to pick up when Crowley asked for an effort and was eventually swamped, finishing fourth.

Oxted (4-1) had been under pressure for a while, but rallied late to win by a length and three-quarters over Arecibo and Extravagant Kid of the United States.

It was the trainer’s and jockey’s first Royal Ascot victory, the son of six-time champion Kieren Fallon, who had so many memorable days at the premier race.

“It’s unbelievable, like a dream come true,” Teal added. This horse has been a wonderful servant, and he’s still young, so perhaps there will be more days ahead.

“We went to Saudi Arabia because the prize money was amazing, but I think I put him in the wrong event – the turf sprint was over seven furlongs. He wasn’t used to racing on dirt, and it was a new experience for him.

“I probably backed away from him too much before the Abernant, and the ground had only thawed at York. (This is a brief piece.)