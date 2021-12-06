In the thick of Real Madrid speculation, the beleaguered PSG forward might consider staying.

The future of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is still up in the air, but he has offered a cryptic update on what he expects to do next in the wake of transfer speculations.

Mbappe revealed to Amazon Prime that he has no idea what he wants to do next, although he may have intimated that remaining might not be so bad.

“It is not simple. In either case, I’ll be playing for a major club. I was initially unhappy [not to be able to leave]. But, hey, I’m not playing in the third division; I’m playing for a team that wants to win the Champions League. I am a Parisian, I have a family, and I am happy, as I have always stated. Mbappe was quoted by Goal as saying, “I just wanted to discover something else.”

Because his current contract expires in the summer of 2022, the 22-year-old Frenchman will become a free agent.

Paris Saint-Germain has been attempting to persuade Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes, but has had little success.

Mbappe confessed in early October that he requested a transfer in the summer because he didn’t want to leave the French national team high and dry on a free transfer.

A fantasy move to the Santiago de Bernabeu with Real Madrid has been high on his wish list since Lionel Messi’s arrival practically ensured that it would no longer be his team.

Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, has guided the team to the top of the French Ligue 1 with an 11-point lead over second-placed Stade Rennais.

Mbappe also made some remarks on the three-headed offensive group he, Messi, and Brazilian superstar Neymar make together.

“We recognize that we must do more. You can’t hide from it when there are three players at that level. We must do the things that bring us together as a group. Mbappe stated, “We all have to do our part.”

If Mbappe and PSG are unable to reach an agreement on a new contract, Real Madrid would almost certainly try to get him on a free transfer, given they lack a superstar striker to rely on in the future.

Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard are nearing the twilight of their careers, while Vinicius Junior, 19, needs a running partner.

Real Madrid would benefit greatly from a Mbappe-Vinicius combination.