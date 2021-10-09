In the Taliban stronghold, women face anxiety and fear.

Fauzia, an Afghan student, used to make ends meet by speaking commercials on a radio station in Kandahar, the Taliban’s heartland, but that came to a stop when the Islamists surged to power in August.

Their directive was clear: no female voices were to be heard on the airwaves.

Afghanistan’s new authorities have pledged more moderate government than their predecessors, who restricted women from working and attending school, and forbade them from leaving the house without a chaperone.

However, there is considerable skepticism of their commitment to women’s rights. The majority of girls in the country have been denied access to secondary education, and the majority of women have been unable to return to work.

Only a few women were visible in the dusty shopping lanes of Kandahar when AFP visited last month, hurriedly dragging bags from store to store while wearing the head-to-toe burqa.

“The Taliban put postings on Facebook saying they didn’t want to hear any more music or female (voices) on the radio,” said Fauzia, who requested anonymity.

Fauzia, a 20-year-old medical student, has become increasingly desperate after losing her radio ad income; she and her four younger siblings are orphans, and she is fighting to make ends meet.

Despite Taliban assurances of a gentler rule this time, women are sad and unsure about their place in society, and companies that earlier hired them are terrified of offending the Islamists.

According to Fauzia’s former employer, the radio station felt compelled to stop airing commercials featuring women’s voices.

She has been distributing our resumes around Kandahar with little success.

“I’ve been advised to wait,” she explained.

Since assuming power, the Islamists have consistently stated that women’s rights will be respected within the boundaries of Islamic law, without providing any further details.

Women have been forbidden from returning to work or study, with certain exceptions, and told they must wait until arrangements have been arranged, including the separation of men and women.

Mullah Noor Ahmad Saeed, a Taliban official in Kandahar province, told AFP that “we haven’t outlawed anything for women” thus far.

“It’s their fault if they don’t feel safe or don’t return to work.”

However, many people are skeptical.

“People don’t say anything on the streets, but we observed Taliban looking at us,” said Fereshteh Nazari, who has been able to return to work as the principal of a girls-only primary school.

Girls and women teachers, on the other hand, have been barred from returning to secondary school.

"We used to do it before."