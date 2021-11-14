In the T20 World Cup final, Australia and New Zealand are attempting to make history.

New Zealand will face Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup final on Sunday, with Kane Williamson’s side aiming for their second global title in a year.

In Dubai, New Zealand and Australia renew their trans-Tasman rivalry, with both teams aiming for their first global title in the shortest format.

After outplaying India to win the maiden Test championship in June, it’s a hat-trick of ICC finals for the once perennial underdogs of world cricket.

They defeated England in the semi-final to avenge their loss in the 50-over World Cup final at Lord’s in 2019, when they were defeated on boundary coun