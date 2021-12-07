In the summer of 2022, we’signed’ Jude Bellingham for Liverpool, and they went on to win trophies.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Jude Bellingham, a midfielder for Borussia Dortmund and England, to Anfield next season.

Bellingham, an 18-year-old midfield giant, has been one of Dortmund’s most prominent players since his arrival in 2020.

Bellingham has established himself as one of, if not the most exciting young talents in international football, after transferring to Germany from Birmingham just two seasons ago. The midfielder was a member of Gareth Southgate’s England squad at EURO 2020.

Due to his nationality and vocal adoration for Reds captains past and present, Jordan Henderson and Steven Gerrard, Bellingham has been linked with a move to Liverpool for some time.

The Reds are said to be ‘leading the race’ for Bellingham, according to the Mirror, and a £90 million asking price may not dissuade them from making a move.

Bellingham is not just an outstanding player at such a young age, but his determined and bullish midfield play style is well-suited to Jurgen Klopp’s current set-up, and with an ageing midfield, a summer deal for Bellingham makes a lot of sense from the Reds’ standpoint.

So, what would happen if Bellingham transferred to Liverpool in the summer transfer window? Could he assist Liverpool in winning a couple of trophies? We simulated the season using Football Manager 2022, transferring Bellingham to Liverpool in the summer of 2022.

This is how it went down…

Next summer, Jude Bellingham’signs’ for Liverpool.

To create this simulation, we utilized the Football Manager 2022 editor to have Bellingham join Liverpool for £80 million on July 1, 2022, from Borussia Dortmund.

On Football Manager 2022, Bellingham’s in-game profile looked like this.

Bellingham has an almost ideal profile for a box-to-box midfielder, with his media moniker of “wonderkid” indicating his immense potential.

His best positions are central midfield and defensive midfield, and his best qualities are anticipation, off-the-ball quickness, and work rate, all of which are ideal for Klopp’s midfield.

Bellingham, the most advanced of the midfield three, was thrust into the starting lineup right away, and the 18-year-old had an outstanding debut. “The summary has come to an end.”