In the Solheim Cup, Europe rallies to defeat the United States.

At the Solheim Cup on Saturday, Europe took a three-point lead over the United States after a contentious verdict allowed world number one Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing win a critical match.

Europe got off to a flying start at Toledo’s Inverness Club in Ohio, winning three of the four opening foursomes on their way to only their second ever triumph on US soil in the biennial team tournament.

Before the afternoon fourballs were tied at two wins apiece, Europe captain Catriona Matthew’s side had a comfortable 3 1/2 point to 1/2 point advantage.

It means Europe will lead by 5 1/2 to 2 1/2 after the second day of foursomes and fourballs on Sunday.

Korda and Ewing defeated Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Madelene Sagstrom 1-up in the afternoon fourball, while Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas defeated Carlota Ciganda and Sophia Popov by the same score in the afternoon fourball.

However, Korda and Ewing’s victory was marred by controversy, with a decisive rule official intervention on the 13th hole effectively determining the match.

Korda and Ewing had rallied from a sluggish start, where they were two holes down after two, to tie the match after 12 holes.

Then, on the par-five 13th, Korda’s eagle putt to win the hole finished on the cup’s lip.

After handing her opponent the tap-in, Sagstrom reached down to grab Korda’s ball.

Sagstrom, on the other hand, had not waited the requisite 10 seconds after Korda’s ball had stopped before picking it up, and rules official Missy Jones notified the players that Korda should receive the eagle.

The Americans were now 1-up, and they never looked back, holding on for a potentially important full point.

Korda later admitted, “It was really awkward.” “You don’t want to win a hole like that,” says the player. Missy (Jones, rules official) said, ‘I’m calling it in.’ I got off the green and we were kind of talking. I’d want to take a look at it.’

“To be honest, we didn’t have a say. We just told ourselves to concentrate on golf, one shot at a time, and see if we could finish.”

Europe had already increased to their morning point total, with recently crowned British Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist and partner Matilda Castren defeating Lexi Thompson and Mina Harigae 4&3.

Kupcho and Salas added another victory to the team's tally.