In the Rockingham Handicap, Urban Beat hits the proper tone.

Urban Beat won the €100,000 Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap at the Curragh despite carrying top weight and having an unfavorable draw.

Johnny Murtagh’s horse was the class act of the race, having won a Group Three race in Dundalk in October, but he has been off his game in three starts this season.

The six-year-old was one of just three runners to keep to the near side fence under Ben Coen, who was still riding high after his Royal Ascot victory aboard Murtagh’s Create Belief.

Coen was eager to seize the initiative, and it appeared that he never relinquished it, as Urban Beat kept to his task gladly with two furlongs to go, two lengths up.

On the other side, a slew of horses were in contention, with Master Matt coming out on top, but two lengths behind the winner. Jungle Jane came in third place.

“We agreed we’d let him bowl in handicap company,” Coen explained.

“He leapt, pinged the gates, accompanied me, and accelerated from two down.

“He became a little lonely in the last 50 yards, but that’s to be anticipated when you’re in ahead for that long.

“He needed to be tough, and he was. I’m overjoyed because he’s a dangerous horse and everyone in the yard adores him, so it’s good to see his head up front.”

Atomic Jones (11-2) won the Barronstown Stud Irish EBF (C&G) Maiden in a blanket finish, giving Ger Lyons another first-time juvenile winner.

If Shane Crosse had been able to find racing room a stride earlier on Joseph O’Brien’s Point Gellibrand, who was all dressed up with nowhere to go for the most of the final furlong, the outcome could have been different.

Point Gellibrand took off as soon as he got out, but came up short by a hair, with Shark Bay in third only a nose away.

“We’re quite pleased with him; he’s a large raw horse that came here for a day off. (This is a brief piece.)