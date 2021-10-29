In the race to lead Manchester United, a former Liverpool manager is ‘ahead’ of Antonio Conte.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is said to be one of the leading candidates to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

Following a poor run of play, which culminated in Liverpool’s 5-0 triumph over their North West rivals last weekend, the United manager has been under increasing criticism.

The Red Devils have only one point from a possible twelve, dropping them to seventh place on the rankings.

Despite the fact that the Norwegian coach will be in charge for his side’s trip to Tottenham on Saturday, different sources claim that Solskjaer’s job is still in jeopardy if the club’s form does not improve.

Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho in 2018 and enjoyed some early success, but he has already lost five of his past nine games in all competitions.

According to ESPN, Rodgers is currently “ahead” of Antonio Conte as United ponder “other options” if their bad performances persist.

Since arriving at the King Power in 2019, the Leicester City manager has made an impression, leading the Foxes to European football on two occasions and winning the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history last season.

Former Chelsea manager Conte is “open” to the United job, according to the Manchester Evening News. Conte has been unemployed since leaving Inter Milan this summer.

According to ESPN, the Italian coach’s expected hefty transfer demands have prompted caution among United’s executives, suggesting that the club may prefer a move for Rodgers.

The 48-year-old was in charge at Anfield for just over three and a half years, narrowly missing out on the Reds’ first Premier League title in 2013/14.

Rodgers enjoyed a lot of success with Celtic before being fired by Jurgen Klopp, and he rebuilt his name in the Premier League with Leicester.

Rodgers recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Foxes after being linked with the vacant Newcastle United manager’s position: “I have a contract that runs until 2025, and I really love being here.

“I’m in a very fortunate position. I have a fantastic chief executive and director of football with whom I have a tight working connection, as well as a set of players with whom I have a strong bond.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”