In the quest for the Golden Boot, Liverpool starlet Mohamed Salah has stormed past Erling Haaland and is level with Robert Lewandowski.

In the hunt for the European Golden Boot, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has drawn level with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Salah scored a fantastic hat-trick to lead Liverpool to a thrilling 5-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

Salah now has 10 Premier League goals this season, and he has now scored in 10 consecutive games in all competitions.

Salah’s standing as the best player on the planet at the moment was reaffirmed by the Reds’ victory at Old Trafford, which sent shockwaves across European sport. After the historic win, Liverpool is only a point behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Salah wasn’t the only big-name player to reach double figures for the season in the Bundesliga, as Robert Lewandowski also scored. In the 4-0 triumph over Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena, the Poland international scored once for the German giants.

After scoring 41 Bundesliga goals and amassing 82.0 Golden Shoe points last season, Lewandowski is the current Golden Boot winner.

Both players are currently one goal ahead of Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, who sat out his team’s 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld. So far this season, the Norwegian has scored nine goals in six games.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid has nine goals in La Liga, but he was held scoreless in his team’s 2-1 Clasico victory over Barcelona.

Ciro Immobile of Lazio and Patrik Schick of Bayer Leverkusen both have eight goals, putting them in second and third place, respectively, among players from Europe’s top five leagues.

After the weekend’s activity, here are the standings:

1. Ohi Omoijuanfo, Molde: 24 goals x 1.5 coefficient = 36.0 points in the European Golden Boot standings.

T2. Viking Stavanger’s Veton Berisha: 18 x 1.5 = 27.0

T2. Viking Stavanger's Veton Berisha: 18 x 1.5 = 27.0

T2. Thomas Lehne Olsen, Lillestrom SK: 18 x 1.5 = 27.0

T6. Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski: 10 x 2.0 = 20.0

T6. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah: 10 x 2.0 = 20.0

T6. Paide Linnameeskond, Henri Anier: 20 x 1.0 = 20.0

T6. Georgie Kelly, Bohemians: 20 x 1.0 = 20.0